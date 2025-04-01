National Burrito Day UK: Taco Bell to offer week long deal with any burrito costing £1.99
Taco Bell, which has a restaurant in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, is celebrating National Burrito Day (April 3) by running a week long offer for Mexican food lovers. Until Friday, April 4, customers can pick up any burrito for £1.99.
The offer applies to in-store purchases before 10pm only. It is a deal that could save you up to £5.50 per burrito and includes choices such as the crispy chicken burrito, the classic beefy melt burrito, or the 7 layer burrito (vegetarian).
In order to claim the offer you need to download the Taco Bell app and add the offer to your account. You can then redeem it via click & collect by applying the offer at the checkout, or in-store by scanning your app on the kiosk to apply it to your basket.
Taco Bell also have branches in Chichester and Southampton.
