Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:54 GMT
If you love Chinese and Japanese cuisine, look no further because a brand new venue has opened.

Owned by Tom Yang and Sue Wang, Tokyo Table, located in Castle Road, officially opened its doors on October 28 after signage was spotted at the former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant site.

The new restaurant will be dishing up a range of Japanese and Chinese dishes including chicken balls, spring rolls, fried dumplings, different types of sushi and much more.

A notice was spotted at the beginning of last month to notify customers that Mayfair Chinese Restaurant closed on September 21 and relocated to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner.

The news of the sushi buffet has gone down a treat with locals and the site looks completely different internally with new fittings and fixtures.

Customers eating at the restaurant will have 90 minutes to tuck into the buffet which will cost £14.99 per adult Monday to Friday between 12pm and 5pm or £19.99 per person between 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays.

For more information about Tokyo Table, click here.

