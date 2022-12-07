SEE inside this four-storey four-bedroom home which is on the market for £500,000 and has a beautiful summer house.

This property is in the Port Solent marina development and has views of the Portchester Creek in one direction and the marina in the other. This four storey town house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is perfect for a family looking for a coastal destination to move to.

Upon arrival, there is off road car parking and a car port where you can safely store your vehicle, and as you enter the home there is a large hallway comprised of tiled flooring, alarm panel and ceiling coving.

The kitchen also has luxurious additions, with underfloor heating and ceiling heating, as well as double doors that lead out into the garden, which has a grass area and a spacious summer house that is kitted out with lighting and power.

Once you head onto the first floor, there is a primary bedroom that is a double bedroom and has views of the marina. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one a double with an en-suite and one that is a smaller room that is currently an office space.

The en-suite has a shower cubicle with curved screen and drying area to one end, and on the same floor there is a big bathroom that has black and white tiling, a bath and a shower attachment and a glass curved basin.

For more information about this property, contact Town and Country Southern Estate Agents on 023 9327 7288.

