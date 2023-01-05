TAKE a glimpse into this three-storey town house which has a free standing bath and is on the market for £825,000.

This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, and it is ready for it’s next owner to move straight in.

The kitchen is beautifully finished and has a tiled splashback, a range of drawers and storage cupboards, an inset 1½ enamel sink unit with a mixer tap and cupboards underneath, an integrated Hotpoint dishwasher with a matching door and an integrated fridge and freezer.

The family room has a high ceiling making the area feel airy, and it possesses a gorgeous feature wall with exposed brick and beams, as well as windows that overlook the courtyard.

This room also provides a range of storage space in the form of built in cupboards with low level cupboard and wide storage underneath.

As you venture upstairs, you are greeted with beautifully crafted stairs that has a curved wood balustrade.

One of the bedrooms has painted panelling on the walls and coving and a corner chimney breast with cast iron surround fireplace with tiled inlay.

On the second floor, there is a large double bedroom has views over the Camber Dock and access to the loft space. It has a cast iron surround fireplace with arched inlay and a built in wardrobe.

The other two bedrooms are spacious and have a lot of storage space, perfect for buyers who are moving from one home to another.

Outside is a courtyard garden with high rendered walls and side pedestrian access.

For more information, get in contact with Fine & Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277.

