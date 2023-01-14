A THREE bedroom property ‘perfect for first time buyers’ has come onto the market for £235,000.

This Portsmouth property is situated in North Portsmouth, with easy access to the M275 and it is only a ten minute walk to the Mountbatten Centre and Alexandra Park.

On offer is three bedrooms, two of which are double and one is a single, and this home is perfect for someone looking to get involved in a renovation project.

Upon entering the house, there is a hallway that possesses space for storage, and it leads through to the front reception room which has key features such as original features in the coving and a 1950’s feature fireplace.

There is a second reception room, which is at the back of the property, and there are patio doors which lead out to a small patio space and garden.

The kitchen is basic but has potential to be transformed into a beautiful space and there is a small conservatory at the end of the kitchen leading into the garden.

The bathroom is fully tiled in white, sand and stone coloured mosaic and has an electric shower, and the toilet has an original high-level cistern

This property is on the market for £235,000 and for more information contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

