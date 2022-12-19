Take a look inside this two-bedroom fully refurbished Portsmouth house on the market for £245,000
LOOK INSIDE this ‘lovely’ fully refurbished two bedroom terraced house in the heart of Portsmouth for £245,000.
The property, which is situated in Langley Road, is a short distance from local amenities in New Road and Kingston Road, with Buckland Park less than a 10 minutes away as well as being a short distance from the M275.
This home is end of terraced and the front of the house is positioned in Cyprus Road. The front door opens into a large reception room which can easily accommodate a dining table as well as space for sofas, and there are stairs in this area that lead up to the bedrooms. The reception room has wooden style flooring and the colour scheme is white and grey making it easy to accessorise and personalise it.
The kitchen, although a smaller space, has grey floor tiles, white high gloss kitchen units and ample storage space, and there is work top space for appliances as well as a window that over looks the street.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The bedrooms is comprised of a principal double room and a small double room, both of which have a neutral colour palette, making it easy for the new owners to move in straight away. The principal double room also has access to the loft and the smaller double has a large window that allows light to open up the space.
The bathroom is trendy and stylish and has large grey tiling, a shower over the bath and a heated towel rail.
Outside, the garden has a paved courtyard style with side access and it could be transformed into a beautiful space with planters and flowers, which could make it a brilliant social space for the summer.
This home is on the market for £245,000 and has no chain, making it perfect for a first time buyer or someone looking to down size.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on (023) 9282 6731.