LOOK INSIDE this ‘lovely’ fully refurbished two bedroom terraced house in the heart of Portsmouth for £245,000.

This home is end of terraced and the front of the house is positioned in Cyprus Road. The front door opens into a large reception room which can easily accommodate a dining table as well as space for sofas, and there are stairs in this area that lead up to the bedrooms. The reception room has wooden style flooring and the colour scheme is white and grey making it easy to accessorise and personalise it.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The bedrooms is comprised of a principal double room and a small double room, both of which have a neutral colour palette, making it easy for the new owners to move in straight away. The principal double room also has access to the loft and the smaller double has a large window that allows light to open up the space.

Outside, the garden has a paved courtyard style with side access and it could be transformed into a beautiful space with planters and flowers, which could make it a brilliant social space for the summer.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on (023) 9282 6731.

