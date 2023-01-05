TAKE a look inside this three bedroom house in Southsea which comes with a gaming room and is on the market for £475,000.

This three storey town house is in the heart of Southsea and is a stone’s throw away from local amenities in St James’ and Bransbury Park.

The 3-bed property is semi-detached with off-road parking for two cars and has access to a side garden, which has a brilliant selling point in the fact that it has a gaming room, which has a pool table, a TV, and sofas, all at the end of the plot as well as patio space.

The entrance hall is equipped with a downstairs toilet as well as storage space for shoes and coats.

A front reception room with a window through to the kitchen-diner is an excellent snug area and is the perfect place to relax with family.

The kitchen to the rear of the house is contemporary and slick with high gloss white units, an integrated double oven and gas hob, as well as space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer. The kitchen has patio doors to the back garden.

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a large living room which overlooks the garden and to the front is the second double room with built-in wardrobes and a modern white ensuite shower.

On the second floor is the principle bedroom which has a built in wardrobe along one wall. The white en suite shower room has modern contemporary tiling. The third bedroom, which is also on the second floor, faces to the front and also possesses a fitted wardrobe.

There is also a third bathroom which is a modern white suite and has a bath.

This property would be ideal for a family or a first time buyer, and if you are interested, please contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

