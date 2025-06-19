A man in his 60s has died after falling from a bridge near Liphook.

The incident took place on Thursday, June 19 at around 7am on the A3. The road was shut in both directions for a number of hours as police dealt with the situation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7am following concerns for a man who had fallen from a bridge over the A3, near Liphook.

“Police and ambulance attended where a man in his 60s was pronounced dead. The man’s next of kin has been made aware by officers, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The circumstances have not yet been confirmed but if you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258. Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website.