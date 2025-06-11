The family of a cyclist who dies after coming off his bike in East Meon last month have released a tribute highlighting his many achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Garner, 71, from Liss, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital after the incident on Oxenbourne Lane on Sunday, May 11. He died four day later on May 15 with his family by his side.

His wife and children have paid tribute to him, detailing the life of the family man who had a “incredibly close bond” with his grandchildren. The family have also set up a fundraiser in his memory raising money for Smile4Wessex, based in Southampton General Hospital where he received care “second-to-none”.

The family of Mike Garner, 71, from Liss, has released a tribute to him after he died in a cycling incident last month. | Hampshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike’s family said: “Mike leaves behind wife Carla, children Alex and Dani and stepdaughter Alexa; between them they have four children and a fifth on the way.

“Mike was born in Stretford, Greater Manchester in 1953. His parents moved their young family to Petersfield in 1958 to run Herne Farm Dairy alongside Mike’s grandparents and aunt and uncle. Mike started at Churcher’s College in 1964 with children Alex and Dani following his lead and attending too.

“During his career, Mike spent 53 years in the Petrol Retail industry with his first site, Rails Lane Garage (Jet) opening in 1972 on Hayling Island. Alongside brother Tim, Mike owned up to eight petrol filling stations during the height of Garner Group Holding’s success which included the original North and Southbound sites on the A3 at Liphook. The brothers have also won Forecourt Trader of the Year twice during their careers together.

“Behind the scenes of the industry, Mike first joined the Petrol Retail Association’s Wetstock Committee in 1993 and remained part of the Technical Committee (as it became known in 2010) until his passing. He also sat on the Jet Dealer Council from 1990 until 2008, including Chairing the Council for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final two businesses were sold in September 2023 and since then Mike focused his time on a house renovation project with son Alex and a larger-scale building project with Tim, while also spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren, whom he shared an incredibly close bond with.

“Physical health and fitness played a huge role in Mike’s life. He has been a part of Petersfield Rugby Club since 1970 and during this time has captained the 2nd XV team on numerous occasions and even played alongside son Alex in a veteran’s game.

“Mike trained at Body Conditioning in South Harting for over 22 years and on his 70th birthday he did 70 full chin ups in one hour, totally unaided. He also regularly participated in time trial racing with local group a3crg and in addition to weekly social rides, cycled with the Petersfield Triathlon Club on a regular basis.”

The police are continuing to ask for anyone who has any information on the incident to get in contact with them. They can be reached by calling 101 and quoting reference 44250204715. Information can also be submitted online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate to the fundraiser in Mike’s memory, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mikegarner?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015