Cause of fire which closed Fareham Centre Practice revealed
The fire was discovered at Fareham Centre Practice in Civic Way in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18. It started in an external wall of the Job Centre next to the surgery which made it difficult for the fire crews to access.
After an investigation, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service have now confirmed that they believe the fire was “accidental” and “caused by a discarded lit cigarette”. The incident caused huge disruption at the surgery with all face to face appointments cancelled.
Having been alerted to the incident at 4.30am, fire crews were still at the scene into the next day with the location making it a “complex fire to deal with”.
Fareham Centre Practice re-opened on February 19 in the afternoon after the fire service had left.
