Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fire service has confirmed the cause of a blaze at a Fareham doctor’s surgery last week which led to all appointments being cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire was discovered at Fareham Centre Practice in Civic Way in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18. It started in an external wall of the Job Centre next to the surgery which made it difficult for the fire crews to access.

After an investigation, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service have now confirmed that they believe the fire was “accidental” and “caused by a discarded lit cigarette”. The incident caused huge disruption at the surgery with all face to face appointments cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been alerted to the incident at 4.30am, fire crews were still at the scene into the next day with the location making it a “complex fire to deal with”.

Fareham Centre Practice re-opened on February 19 in the afternoon after the fire service had left.