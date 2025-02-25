Portsdown Road Fire: Police confirm a 66-year-old woman has died as cause of the fire is investigated

Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a house fire in Portchester early this morning.

Fire crews were called to a property in Portsdown Road at around 5.15am on Monday, February 24. As crews from across the region tackled the blaze, a 66-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)
Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330) | Sarah Standing

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.28am today (Monday, February 24) to a report of a fire at a house on Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. A 66-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where sadly she was pronounced dead.

“Her next of kin have been informed. An investigation is underway alongside Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire and a scene will remain in place while these enquiries are carried out.”

