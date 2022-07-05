Some of them are much stranger than others, and people could have broken them without realising.

Many of these rulings are still in place today.

Here are eight things you may not realise were illegal in the UK, including being drunk in a pub. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Experts from BPP University Law School have collated some of the most outlandish British laws over the years.

Being Drunk In A Pub

It is an offence to be drunk in a pub, under section 12 of the 1872 Licensing Act.

The act states that if any person is found to be drunk on a licensed property, they could be fined £200.

Since 2003, the law has also stated that it is illegal for bar staff to serve drunk people.

Carrying a Plank of Wood Along the Pavement

In Britain, it is illegal to carry a plank of wood along the pavement within the Metropolitan Police District.

This does not include the City of London.

The law also includes carrying poles, ladders and placards.

Handling Salmon While Looking Suspicious

It is illegal for anyone to handle salmon fish in suspicious circumstances, under the Salmon Act 1986.

This could include when a person believes that salmon has been illegally fished or has come from an illegal source.

Paying At A Drive-Through Using A Phone While The Car Is Running

Law enforcement involving the use of phones whilst driving has become stricter over the last few years to reduce the number of accidents on the road.

Anyone caught using their handheld device with the car still running could face a fine of £200 and six points on their driving licence.

UK law states you can only use your phone in a vehicle if you need to call 999 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop, or if you are safely parked.

Playing Knock A Door Run

Children sometimes play the game where they knock on someone’s door and run away, but it is actually illegal.

Entering a person's property without permission can count as trespassing and could land you with a hefty fine.

Putting A British Stamp Upside Down

Under UK law, if you post a letter with the stamp upside down it is considered treason.

Sticking a stamp the wrong way round in defiance on an envelope is considered an attempt to dispose of the monarch in the Treason Felony Act of 1848.

Shaking A Rug In London

Beating and shaking a rug in the street in London is actually forbidden under the Metropolitan Police Act 1839.

You are allowed to dust off a door mat, but it must be before 8am.

Walking Cows Down The Street In Daylight

Under the Metropolitan Streets Act, cattle are not actually allowed to be walked through the street during certain times of the day.