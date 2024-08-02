A callous thief has been jailed for burgling the homes of elderly residents who he tricked by pretending he was there to do work for them.

Larky Hughes, 21, targeted a woman in her 80s on 28 January 2023, when he knocked on her door in Buddens Road, Wickham, and told her he was there to do gardening work for her. She allowed him into her house, where he stole £80 from her handbag before leaving without completing any work.

The legitimate gardener employed by the victim was spoken to and confirmed he had not sent anyone to the address to complete work on his behalf.

In a separate incident on 13 November 2023, Hughes then targeted another woman, this time in Highfield Road in Gosport. The woman, aged in her 70s, received a knock at the door from Hughes, who again offered to do gardening work. Hughes was invited through the house into the garden to discuss, but the woman soon declined the offer of work.

Larkey Hughes | via Hampshire Police

As Hughes made his way back through the house, he stole the woman’s purse which contained £100 cash and a bank card. He later returned to the address and was confronted by the victim and her daughter about the stolen items.

Hughes denied stealing the purse, but took £100 out of his pocket and gave it to the victim. When pressed further on the missing purse and bank card, Hughes simply walked away.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, which he admitted when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, July 9. Hughes, of The Spur in Wickham, appeared at the same court today (Friday, August 2) where he was jailed for four and a half years.

DC Zoe Barker said: “Distraction burglaries and other forms of doorstep crime often see some of our most vulnerable members of the community targeted and manipulated into thinking they can trust the person knocking on their door.

“It is a disgraceful act to prey on a vulnerable person in this way for financial gain, and we take robust action against anyone who is identified as being involved in this type of crime.

“We want people to be alert to these types of criminals, and encourage you to share our crime prevention advice with any elderly neighbours and relatives to ensure they are aware of how they can stay protected.”

Many legitimate businesses sell products door-to-door and gas, electricity and water companies need to visit to read your meters. Also, charities will often call seeking donations.

However, fraudsters may also knock on your door in an attempt to get you to part with your money, or to get into your home to steal from you. Criminals may pose as builders or tradesmen, for example, and encourage vulnerable victims to pay vast sums of money for work that is either carried out poorly or not carried out at all.

Things to consider:

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Always check the credentials of unknown callers. Anyone selling door to door needs a pedlar’s certificate, which you can ask to see.

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out

Never pay cash up front and never go to the bank or cash point with a trader

If you suspect a rogue trader is at your door, or if you feel intimidated or they are refusing to leave, call 999

Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family

You can read more details about door-to-door scams on our website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/door-to-door-courier-fraud/