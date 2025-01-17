Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released the images of two men they would like to speak to after a car was damaged when prospective buyers inspected it.

Hampshire police have released the image of two men they want to speak to in connection to a report of a car being damaged in Waterlooville in November. | Hampshire Police

Two men attended an address in Jessica Close, Waterlooville, on Monday, November 25, claiming to be interested in buying a car that was listed on Ebay. However, when the owner went to get the service book from the house, the two men were reportedly seen tampering with the car before claiming it was broken and offering a lesser price.

Police have now released an image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for witnesses and to identify two people we would like to speak to, after we received a report that a car was damaged in Waterlooville.

“Whilst the seller was getting the service book from the house, the men were reportedly seen to tamper with the car. They then tried to buy the car for a lesser price, claiming it was broken. The seller declined and later found that parts of the car had been removed from under the bonnet.

“Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries, and are now releasing images and a description of two men we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.”

The police description of the two men are as follows:

Man 1:

25-30 years old

6ft tall

Asian

Average build

Black hair

Wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black and white trainers

Man 2:

25-30 years old

6ft tall

Asian

Average build

Black hair

Wearing a black jacket with a white collar, black trousers and black trainers.

The spokesperson added: “If you know their identity, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240514333. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.”

Police advise that if you are selling your car, don’t leave potential buyers alone with the vehicle and always keep the keys with you. Further crime prevention advice can be found on the police website.