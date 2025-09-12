CCTV image released after £2,000 worth of damage caused to car in Gosport

Police have released the image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident where £2,000 worth of damage was caused to a parked car.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, June 20, with the car damaged on Agincourt Avenue in Alver Valley. Having reviewed CCTV footage, the police are now asking for help in identifying a man who could help with their investigation.

The man is described as:

30 to 40-years-old

5ft10 to 6ft tall

Shoulder length dark hair

Wearing white round neck t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after £2,000 worth of damage was caused to a parked car on Agincourt Avenue in Alver Valley on Friday, June 20. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him after more than £2,000 of damage was caused to a parked car on Agincourt Avenue in Alver Valley at 1:50am on Friday, June 20.

“We’ve been reviewing CCTV and a man was seen on Nimrod Drive a short time later, after looking at other footage from the area we think the man pictured may be able to help our enquiries.

“If you know who he is please call 101 and quote 44250271018.”