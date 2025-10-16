Three teens have been arrested after a concern for welfare report led to police finding items connected to possible heroin supply.

A 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested at an address in Endofield Close in Fareham at around 6.30am on Thursday, October 16. Police had initially been called regarding a concern for welfare report, however they discovered items related to Class A drug supply.

Police smashed a door down to get into the property on Edofield Close in Fareham where three teens where arrested. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man from Eastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

“An 18-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin. A 16-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offering to supply a Class A drug.”

All three have been bailed until January 15, 2026 while police enquiries continue.