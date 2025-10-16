Motorcyclist seriously injured in North Boarhunt crash as police appeal for witnesses
The man in his 60 was involved in the incident just before 1.15pm on Tuesday, October 14 on Southwick Road in North Boarhunt. His red and silver BMW motorcycle was in a collision with a black Toyota Celica which led to the road losing for two hours while the vehicles were recovered.
Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward and would specifically like to speak to a driving instructor who the the motorcyclist overtook shortly before the crash.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. In particular we would like to speak to a driving instructor who's white car was overtaken by the motorcyclist shortly before the collision.
“We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250465578.”