A motorcyclist remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash with a car on Tuesday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 60 was involved in the incident just before 1.15pm on Tuesday, October 14 on Southwick Road in North Boarhunt. His red and silver BMW motorcycle was in a collision with a black Toyota Celica which led to the road losing for two hours while the vehicles were recovered.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward and would specifically like to speak to a driving instructor who the the motorcyclist overtook shortly before the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. In particular we would like to speak to a driving instructor who's white car was overtaken by the motorcyclist shortly before the collision.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250465578.”