Crash sees driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving as police appeal for witnesses to A32 Wickham incident
The 26-year-old man from Southampton was arrested after a collision between his silver BMW and a dark coloured Mini Cooper on the A2 Wickham Road at around 7am on Friday, October 24. Minor injuries were suffered in the incident which took place between Wickham and Droxford.
Police are now calling for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to get in contact with them.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision on the A32. The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
“The man has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.
“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250481302.”