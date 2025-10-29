Two teenagers have been arrested after stolen motorbikes were spotted in the Titchfield area.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old boy were apprehended after an off-duty officers received a call from a victim that had seen their stolen motorbike being ridden. Police flocked to the area at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 28 and quickly located the bike which had a rider and passenger on.

The bike failed to stop when police tried to pull them over. Having managed to escape from officers for a short while, the two suspects were arrested with the police already heading to the home address of one of the people they believed was responsible.

The teenagers were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences

The incident was relayed by Fareham police in an Facebook post. The post said: “A sixteen year old male and a fifteen year old male have been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, failing to stop for Police, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

“Two stolen motorbikes located in the fields not too far away, along with motorbike helmets which will be submitted for forensics.

“We spoke to many members of the public today whilst trying to locate the suspects - thank you for your help. Remember, if you see anything suspicious, 999 in the moment or 101/front office/online later! You might have the crucial piece of the puzzle that we don't know about yet.”