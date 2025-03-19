A new cohort of Digi Dogs has been welcomed to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Joint Operations Unit to help combat the ever changing challenges of digital crime.

The new Digital Detection Dogs, will soon be deployed across the county to help uncover vital evidence. As criminals constantly find new ways to exploit the latest technology to help evade detection and hide their crimes, the unique skills of the four-legged colleagues are ensuring the police are hot on their tails.

The new recruits, Evie, Iggy, and Moss, are undergoing an intensive eight-week training course, aimed at equipping them with the skills to detect a wide range of digital and media recording devices. They are also joined on the course by six-year-old Loki, who has already worked on the team for a number of years but is renewing his licence with his new handler.

Hampshire Police's Digi Dogs Moss, Evie, Iggie and Loki | Hants Police

Once they complete their training, they will join seasoned professionals Dizzee and Ruby, who already have years of experience in sniffing out digital devices. These experienced dogs play a vital role in uncovering key evidence in cases involving serious crimes, including those related to child exploitation, fraud and stalking.

Their superior sense of smell has been honed to detect a range of digital devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, USB drives, SIM cards, crypto wallets, hard drives, spy cameras, and even tracking devices.

This skillset is invaluable, as criminals often use these devices to store or transmit illegal content, making it essential to locate them quickly and efficiently.

Police Dog Instructor, Tim Lawrence, said, "Our detection dogs offer invaluable assistance to numerous departments across the two forces. They're skilled at working in diverse environments, from residential areas to open landscapes, from vehicles to commercial buildings, and even aircraft.

“These dogs have supported a wide range of investigations, including searches for Child Abuse Investigation Units, Priority Crime Teams, and Commercial Vehicle Units, where they've uncovered critical evidence that would have been difficult to locate otherwise."