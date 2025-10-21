Former Afters Nightclub could be transformed into retail unit

The former Afters Nightclub on Guildhall Walk could be transformed into a shop if plans for a change of use are approved.

The proposals, submitted to Portsmouth City Council by PLC Architects on behalf of Madinah Properties Limited, include splitting the ground floor to create a separate unit and adapting the bay window to provide a new entrance.

A new pair of double doors would be installed, and the exterior would be redecorated with grey paint, with windows, doors and timber painted white.

The design and heritage statement says the changes “don’t impact any heritage elements of this listed building” and would “enable the use of the ground floor to be split up and brought back into use again.”

It is currently unknown what the new use of the building will be. The plans call for a change of use to Class E, a broad planning category that can include retail, financial and professional services, cafés, restaurants and offices, among others.

In September last year, Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee revoked The Afters nightclub’s licence following concerns raised by Hampshire Police.

These included breaches of premises licence conditions, drug misuse, violent behaviour and significant intoxication. At the time, the council described these issues as having an “extremely serious and troubling nature.”

The licence was revoked again the following November after a violent incident reported by police.

So far, no members of the public have commented on either the planning application or the listed building consent. Before it was known as Afters Nightclub it was once known as the Fuzzy Duck.

Residents can view and comment on the plans using the planning references 25/01182/FUL and 25/01183/LBC.

