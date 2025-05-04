Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teens have been arrested in Hedge End after Class A drugs were found in their car following a police chase.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from Southampton, were arrested following an incident on Saturday, May 3 on Beach Lane in Netley Abbey. Police were alerted to two people potentially inhaling NOS balloons in a blue Skoda, a police chase ensued with Class A drugs and scales found in the car.

Police are now calling for witnesses. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Beach Lane at around 3pm to reports of two men in a blue Skoda inhaling what was suspected to be NOS balloons.

“On arrival, one man exited the vehicle. The driver has then driven away at speed towards the speed causing multiple members of the public, and horses, to move quickly out of the way. The car was in a near collision with two people.

“The driver has then decamped and tried to get into the sea to evade officers. Another passenger was located in the front seat. In the car a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cannabis, scales, and deal bags were located.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now appealing for anyone who was present, or who had to move out of the way of the car, to make contact with us.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250192702, or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, driving without insurance, and driving without a seatbelt. The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

They both remain in custody at this time.