Depraved rapist and attempted murderer jailed for life after "horrific" assaults against a woman in Portsmouth
Benjamin Coates, 42, of Eagle Avenue in Waterlooville, inflicted a woman in her 30s to a tirade of offences, including a three-day period in December 2024 where he threw her through a window, broke her legs, and repeatedly kicked her in the face. It was only stopped after a member of the public heard her screams.
After being sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years at Winchester Crown Court today (Friday, October 17), police praised the victim’s “unwavering strength”.
An investigation by the Eastern Criminal Investigation Department found that the victim had been subjected to months of repeated physical, sexual and emotional abuse, with her family also having threats made to them.
A jury found Coates guilty of the below charges following a trial on July 8, 2025:
- Attempted murder
- Five counts of rape
- Intentional strangulation
- Controlling coercive behaviour
- Threatening to share intimate images
- Threats to kill
Detective Sergeant Lucia Davies of the Eastern Criminal Investigations Department said, “Benjamin Coates has received the only sentence appropriate for the unimaginable devastation and pain he has caused; a life behind bars.
“The depravity of the offences he has committed against the victim and her family are beyond words and I am glad that this dangerous man will not be able to subject any one else to this horrific behaviour.
“I cannot commend the victim enough for her bravery and courage in supporting us to bring this man to justice. I can’t begin to imagine the effect this has had on her both mentally and physically, but she has been integral to getting the result we did today. We couldn’t have done it without her unwavering strength.
“I know that no sentence will ever turn back time and undo the damage Coates has done, but I hope that knowing he will never be free will eventually help her begin her journey to rebuilding her life.”
If Coates is released at any point after the 19 years, he will remain on licence for the rest of his life.
DS Davies added: “I understand that coming forward and reporting to us can feel impossibly difficult and scary, but to anyone who is in an abusive relationship of any kind, I promise you that if you bring this to us, you will be listened to, you will be heard and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice.”
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have advised anyone that is a victim of domestic abuse, or if they know someone that is, to call101 and report it to the police. Reports can also be made online but if an emergency to call 999 immediately.
More details on how to report domestic abuse can be found on Hampshire Police’s website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/how-to-report-domestic-abuse/