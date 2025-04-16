“We are incredibly proud" - Digi dogs complete training to help tackle digital crime across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police dogs, Moss, Loki and Iggy successfully completed an intensive eight week training course to help them detect a range of digital and media devices used by criminals. The dogs, alongside their dedicated handlers have already been deployed to support a range of high-priority investigations including those carried out by Child Abuse Investigation Units.
Police dog instructor Tim Lawrence said: “We are incredibly proud of our dogs and their handlers. They are already making a significant impact in investigations across the forces and playing a crucial role in helping us solve complex cases and protect our communities.”
The dogs incredible sense of smell has been fine-tuned to help identify mobile phones, laptops, USB drives, SIM cards, crypto wallets, hard drives, spy cameras, and even tracking devices. The skillset is crucial in helping the police find devices used by criminals to store or transmit illegal content.