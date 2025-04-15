Woman in her 60s seriously injured after being hit by car in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 60s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Portsmouth today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 12.48pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Copnor Road near the Golden Hind pub. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but reopened shortly after.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.48pm with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”