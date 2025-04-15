Woman in her 60s seriously injured after being hit by car in Portsmouth
A woman in her 60s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Portsmouth today.
The incident happened at around 12.48pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Copnor Road near the Golden Hind pub. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but reopened shortly after.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.48pm with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.
“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”