'They've taken my independence': Elderly residents terrified after break in sees multiple scooters 'smashed in' at assisted living block
Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 13, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a garage at Ladywood House, Southsea, was broken into in the early hours of July 17.
The police have confirmed that they attended the storage area at the block of flats to find multiple mobility scooters had been damaged.
Elaine Curtis, whose scooter was amongst those ‘smashed in’, has said the incident has resulted in a number of elderly residents being frightened and angry.
The 69-year-old, who has been living at the property for almost five years, said ‘they smashed the headlights, smashed the panel, they ripped out all of the electrics to start it - that’s all got to be repaired.’
Elaine added: “They have taken my independence away - It’s also the fact that they were down there at 3.30am in the morning - it’s frightening.”
“I don’t understand what the mentality of it was, to break in and then break other people’s scooters.
“It’s assisted living and there are some really elderly people living in here. They are vulnerable - as soon as it starts getting dark out, they are home - but these people don’t care about the consequences it has on others.”
As a result, Elaine is facing £300 worth of repairs but she said some mobility scooters were so badly damaged, they cannot be fixed.
Built in 1968, Ladywood House, which is run by the Portsmouth City Council, consists of 110 one and two bedroom retirement flats, all of which have careline alarms.
Elaine added: “There was one guy whose scooter was really badly damaged and he spent two days down there trying to fix it, a gentleman went down to help him with the wiring to get it going again.
“They don’t realise what they are doing has serious ramifications.”
The police have confirmed that the two teenagers have been bailed until October 17 while further enquiries continue. If anyone has information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250318053