Ex-teachers in court over rape and sex abuse on students at catholic school

A former teacher and headteacher have appeared in court over allegations of rape and sexual assaults on pupils at a catholic school while in a position of trust.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rouse outside court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Edward Waller, 65, of Winter Road , Southsea, denied one count of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity during his appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court. James Rouse, 48, of Lowford Hill Close, Southampton, pleaded not guilty to sexual activity with a child.

The charges are part of a police investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Southampton where Waller used to be a teacher and Rouse a former headteacher. The alleged offences took place between 2004 and 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waller’s alleged offence of rape of a woman aged 16 or over took place on December 19, 2005, in Southampton.

The two alleged counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity happened over the same two-year period. The court charges for both read: “Between September 1, 2004 and July 31, 2006, at Southampton, you being a person aged 18 or over in a position of trust in relation to a girl aged 17 and not reasonably believing she was aged 18 or over, intentionally caused or incited her to engage in a sexual activity.”

Judge Michael Bowes set a trial date for Rouse to start on November 3 and released him on conditional bail until then. A pre-trial review hearing was also set for September 12. Waller goes on trial on November 17. He was also given conditional bail.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence referencing Op Stonecrop or by submitting information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23M03-PO1 and quoting reference number 44230175402.

“Alternatively, anyone impacted by child sexual abuse can also contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.”