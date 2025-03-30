Police close Fort road in Gosport following crash
Fort Road has been shut in both directions from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way on Sunday, March 30, with the incident occurring around 2.30pm.
AA Traffic News have reported: “ Road closed due to crash on Fort Road both ways from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way. Traffic is coping well.”
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for comment on the issue. As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.