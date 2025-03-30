Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A road in Gosport has been closed by the police after a crash took place earlier this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort Road has been shut in both directions from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way on Sunday, March 30, with the incident occurring around 2.30pm.

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Road closed due to crash on Fort Road both ways from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way. Traffic is coping well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for comment on the issue. As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.