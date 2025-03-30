Police close Fort road in Gosport following crash

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A road in Gosport has been closed by the police after a crash took place earlier this afternoon.

Fort Road has been shut in both directions from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way on Sunday, March 30, with the incident occurring around 2.30pm.

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Road closed due to crash on Fort Road both ways from Gilkicker Road to Dolphin Way. Traffic is coping well.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for comment on the issue. As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:PoliceGosportTrafficHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice