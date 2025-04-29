Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been started to help support a boating club which was affected by a “catastrophic” blaze

Tipner Boating and Angling Club, on Tipner Lane, was the site of a fierce fire on Tuesday, April 22 with a number of boats and a storage unit affected. Now that the damage has been assessed, a member of the club has set up a fundraiser asking for help from the public to get it back on its feet.

Three teenagers have been arrested following the huge blaze at a Tipner boatyard on Tuesday, April 22 | Antony Mitchell

The GoFundMe page, set up by Kevin Farrow, is aiming to raise £4,000 to help with the damage caused by the fire. A statement on the page states: “This is on behalf of Tipner Boating and Angling Club, a not for profit organisation which has suffered a catastrophic fire through no fault of our own.

“Funds will be used towards replacing destroyed security fences and aid the expensive contaminated waste removal of destroyed boats. Please help one of the last real working men's angling clubs in its very real fight for survival.”

It was subsequently announced that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of arson. While a 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over £1,350. It can be found on gofundme.com/f/tbac-damage-relief