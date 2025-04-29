Fundraiser created for Tipner Boating & Angling Club after blaze damages boats and fencing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tipner Boating and Angling Club, on Tipner Lane, was the site of a fierce fire on Tuesday, April 22 with a number of boats and a storage unit affected. Now that the damage has been assessed, a member of the club has set up a fundraiser asking for help from the public to get it back on its feet.
The GoFundMe page, set up by Kevin Farrow, is aiming to raise £4,000 to help with the damage caused by the fire. A statement on the page states: “This is on behalf of Tipner Boating and Angling Club, a not for profit organisation which has suffered a catastrophic fire through no fault of our own.
“Funds will be used towards replacing destroyed security fences and aid the expensive contaminated waste removal of destroyed boats. Please help one of the last real working men's angling clubs in its very real fight for survival.”
Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene after receiving more than 40 calls alerting to black smoke rising over the M275 from the boat yard on Tipner Lane. After tackling the blaze for a number of hours they left the site at around 9pm.
It was subsequently announced that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of arson. While a 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker.
At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over £1,350. It can be found on gofundme.com/f/tbac-damage-relief