Pictures and videos of the scene circulated on social media, seemingly showing security employees punching and kicking a man – before forcing him to the ground.

It happened after the 28-year-old was ejected from Drift Bar in Southsea.

Officers were called to the scene at 3.18am.

A still from the video that has circulated on social media. Police say a 28-year-old man was assaulted. Picture used under fair dealing copyright law.

The management team at the bar said that the men involved – employed by an external security company – would no longer work for them.

A statement posted on Facebook said: ‘The Drift management team have been made aware of an incident that occurred on March 6 between a customer and members of our contracted security team at the venue.

‘The incident in question occurred after a customer was ejected from the venue.

‘An altercation occurred that involved some of the security team, some of which was captured by a member of the public.

‘All CCTV regarding the incident, including the mobile phone footage, has been passed to the police for investigation.

‘We cannot comment any further on the incident whilst the police are investigating the incident, however we can confirm that we expect the highest standards, especially when it comes to the safety of customers.

‘We can also confirm that the members of the door team that were involved in the incident work for an external security company and that they will no longer be working at our venue.’

Officers are investigating the incident, and have contacted the security company.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 3.18am on Sunday March 6 to Palmerston Road in Southsea, after a 28 year-old man was assaulted outside Drift.

‘The man was not seriously injured.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and licensing officers have also been made aware of this report.

‘Anyone who saw what happened or who captured footage of the assault is asked to call 101 quoting 44220090214.’

