Police are appealing for witnesses after a string of robberies took place in Portsmouth.

The incidents happened on Sunday, January 5 at around 3.30pm with reports of three robberies and one attempted robbery on Guildhall Walk. The victims include a woman in her 20s who had her necklace grabbed from her after refusing to give up her phone, and a 17-year-old girl whose phone was stolen after being assaulted.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released on police bail.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a robbery incident in Portsmouth on Sunday (January 5). It was reported that a man approached the first victim, a man in his 20s, and assaulted him before stealing his mobile phone.

“He has then approached a woman in her 20s, and demanded her phone. She said no and he grabbed her necklace from her neck.

“The suspect has then approached an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl and assaulted them before stealing the girl’s phone. All four victims sustained minor injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “We are now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with mobile phone footage, that could assist our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250005634.”

Information can also be submitted online via the police’s website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/