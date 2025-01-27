Hampshire shoplifting: Range of items taken from Everetts Pharmacy in Warsash as police release CCTV images
A range of items were stolen from Everetts Pharmacy in Warsash Road on Tuesday, November 26. Police have been investigating the incident and are now calling on help from the public to identify three people who were in the area at the time.
Fareham Police posted on social media: “Do you recognise these people? Officers investigating a shoplifting incident in Warsash would like to speak to them in connection with their enquiries.
“Since this incident was reported to us officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and now have these images, of three people seen in the area at the time of the incident, who we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation.
“Is this you? Do you recognise them? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44240515983.“
Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.