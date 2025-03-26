Hampshire teens arrested after burglaries in Waterlooville, Fareham, Whiteley, Bishop's Waltham and Southampton

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Two teenagers have been arrested after a number of burglaries took place across Hampshire.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old, both from Southampton, were arrested after 16 separate incidents of burglary and attempted burglary where car keys were targeted. Once the keys had been taken from the property cars were then stolen from the driveway.

The incidents took place in Fareham, Whiteley, and Waterlooville among other areas in Hampshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police spokesperson said: “Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries across Hampshire. This comes following an investigation into a series of incidents where homes have been burgled, with offenders looking for car keys to steal vehicles from people's driveways.

“A total of 16 incidents across Southampton, Hythe, Whiteley, Fareham, Bishop's Waltham and Waterlooville have been identified. An 18-year-old male from Southampton and a 17-year-old male from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:SouthamptonFarehamWaterloovilleWhiteley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice