Two teenagers have been arrested after a number of burglaries took place across Hampshire.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old, both from Southampton, were arrested after 16 separate incidents of burglary and attempted burglary where car keys were targeted. Once the keys had been taken from the property cars were then stolen from the driveway.

The incidents took place in Fareham, Whiteley, and Waterlooville among other areas in Hampshire.

A Police spokesperson said: “Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries across Hampshire. This comes following an investigation into a series of incidents where homes have been burgled, with offenders looking for car keys to steal vehicles from people's driveways.

“A total of 16 incidents across Southampton, Hythe, Whiteley, Fareham, Bishop's Waltham and Waterlooville have been identified. An 18-year-old male from Southampton and a 17-year-old male from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”