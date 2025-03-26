Police have renewed their appeal for help in identifying the body of a man that was found on Boxing Day in Southsea.

The body was found by children at around 6.30pm on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at Eastney Battery, Southsea Esplanade. The police are not treating the death as suspicious but their endeavours to identify the body have so far been unsuccessful despite believing he could be a local resident.

The body was found by children on Boxing Day at Eastney Barracks. | Hampshire Police

Police have revealed that medical examinations suggest he may be aged between 50 and 60-years-old and may have previously suffered a heart attack. In renewing the appeal they have also released three images, of the location he was found (above), and the fleece and shirt he was wearing.

The fleece the man was wearing has Balfour Beatty South East Territory Track Renewals written on it. | Hampshire Police

Policer Staff Investigator Sam Bird said: “We’ve carried out extensive enquiries in the last three months to identify this man, but lines of enquiry and forensic opportunities have not assisted this process. We want to be able to update the man’s family and friends, but need the public’s help to do so.

“Based on his possessions, especially the house key and key ring from a local garage we believe the man could have been a local resident, rather than having travelled here from elsewhere in the country. Do you know of a friend or neighbour that hasn’t been seen since Christmas who could be this man?

“We’re releasing images today of the area in which he was found and items of his clothing that could help to jog people’s memory.”

The shirt the man was wearing when he was found in Southsea on Boxing Day. | Hampshire Police

The full description of the man found is as follows:

White

Medical examination suggests he may be aged between 50 and 60 years-old and that he may have previously had a heart attack.

He had a gold tooth

He was wearing blue Levi jeans, a pink woollen scarf, a blue zip Regatta fleece with a Balfour Beatty South East Territory logo, a white and blue striped shirt with a British Rail double arrow logo on the pocket and black Adidas trainers

He was in possession of an inhaler, a house key with a keyring for a Portsmouth garage, and an older style video camera

Police are asking anyone who recognises the description of the man, or thinks they may know who he is, to contact them as soon as possible by calling 101 and quoting 44240560403, or by submitting information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.