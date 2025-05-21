Havant man arrested after dog attack where a man was left with puncture wounds on his stomach

A Havant man has been arrested after a dog attack left another man with puncture wounds on his chest.

The 49-year-old man, of Fred Francis Close in Havant, was arrested by officers this morning (May 21) on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. | Hampshire Police

Officers were alerted to an incident on Friday, April 11 where a large dog bit a 64-year-old man on the stomach on Fred Francis Close. The bite left the victim with puncture wounds and bruising which he has now recovered from.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Some of you may have seen at Fred Francis Close in Havant this morning at 8.45am that we were carrying out a warrant.

“This was following community concerns that have been raised to us about an incident on Friday, April 11, where a 64-year-old man was bitten at Fred Francis Close by a large dog on the stomach. The exact breed of dog has not yet been confirmed.

“Officers seized the dog this morning and a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.”

The arrested man remains in custody at this time.

