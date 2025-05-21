A Havant man has been arrested after a dog attack left another man with puncture wounds on his chest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old man, of Fred Francis Close in Havant, was arrested by officers this morning (May 21) on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. | Hampshire Police

Officers were alerted to an incident on Friday, April 11 where a large dog bit a 64-year-old man on the stomach on Fred Francis Close. The bite left the victim with puncture wounds and bruising which he has now recovered from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Some of you may have seen at Fred Francis Close in Havant this morning at 8.45am that we were carrying out a warrant.

“This was following community concerns that have been raised to us about an incident on Friday, April 11, where a 64-year-old man was bitten at Fred Francis Close by a large dog on the stomach. The exact breed of dog has not yet been confirmed.

“Officers seized the dog this morning and a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.”

The arrested man remains in custody at this time.