Portsmouth man jailed for eight months for 27 shoplifting offences in Co-Ops and One Stop stores across the city
Louis Dean, 33, was sentenced today (May 21) at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after a string of thefts from Co-Op and One Stop stores in the local area. The offences took place between February 1 and May 19 this year.
Portsmouth Police posted on social media: “ A man has been jailed for a series of thefts from Co-Op and One Stop stores across the Portsmouth area. Between February 1 and May 19, Louis Dean (33) , committed 27 shoplifting offences at various Co-Op and One Stop locations, stealing goods amounting to a total of £1688.45.
“Dean has today been sentenced to eight month imprisonment.”