A Portsmouth man has been jailed for eight months after committing 27 shoplifting offences in convenience stores across the region.

Louis Dean, 33, was sentenced today (May 21) at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after a string of thefts from Co-Op and One Stop stores in the local area. The offences took place between February 1 and May 19 this year.

Portsmouth Police posted on social media: “ A man has been jailed for a series of thefts from Co-Op and One Stop stores across the Portsmouth area. Between February 1 and May 19, Louis Dean (33) , committed 27 shoplifting offences at various Co-Op and One Stop locations, stealing goods amounting to a total of £1688.45.

“Dean has today been sentenced to eight month imprisonment.”