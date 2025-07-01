A Portsmouth man has been charged with burglary after a number of items were stolen from a property.

Luke Bews, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged after a TV, sound system, designer clothing and jewellery were taken from a property in Sedgley Close. The incident happened between Thursday, June 12, and Monday, June 16, while the occupant was away.

“Luke Bews, 28, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, has been charged with burglary dwelling and theft. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 25, where he was remanded into custody to appear again at court in due course.”