Portsmouth man charged with burglary after TV, sound system, and designer clothing stolen from property
Luke Bews, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged after a TV, sound system, designer clothing and jewellery were taken from a property in Sedgley Close. The incident happened between Thursday, June 12, and Monday, June 16, while the occupant was away.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a report that an address on Sedgley Close had been burgled between Thursday, June 12 and Monday, June 16. Items including a TV, sound system, designer clothing and jewellery had been stolen from the address.
“Luke Bews, 28, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, has been charged with burglary dwelling and theft. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 25, where he was remanded into custody to appear again at court in due course.”