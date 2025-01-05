Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been charged with burglary after a Havant supermarket was broken into late at night, with cheese and meat being taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been charged with burglary after a Havant supermarket was broken into late at night. | Havant Police

Jade Hindmarch, 35, and Anthony Benfield, 48, of Broadmere Avenue in Havant, have been charged with burglary after £104.74 worth of meat and cheese were stolen from Farmfoods in Greywell Road. The incident occurred at around 11pm on Friday, January 3 with the door being damaged in the break-in.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, Jade Hindmarch, 35, and Anthony Benfield, 48, both of Broadmere Avenue in Havant have been arrested and charged with burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hindmarch has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday 6 January. Benfield has been conditionally bailed until Tuesday 11 March, when he is due to appear at the same court.”

Havant Police shared information on the incident on Facebook yesterday (January 4). The post said: “Yesterday (January 3), two persons smashed a window to Farmfoods in the Greywell shopping area and stole meat and cheese from within. Police were quick in identifying the people involved who were hiding a short distance away (with the stolen goods) and arrests were made promptly.

“Please continue to report incidents like this to us so we can do all we can to put those responsible before the courts. We will look at all options available to us, including CBOs, in our relentless pursuit of criminals.”