Two teenage girls have been arrested after 16-year-old girl was punched, kicked and thrown to the floor in Portsmouth.

The 16-year-old was walking with two friends on Paradise Street, Portsmouth, heading towards Arundel Street, at around 4.50pm on Monday, December 30 when she was attacked. One girl attacked the teenager by punching and kicking her before a second one threw her to the floor.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital. Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl reported being assaulted in Portsmouth. As part of our investigation, a 17 year-old girl from Southsea and a 16 year-old girl from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievously bodily harm.

“They have been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

“We believe that there may have been members of the public in the area at the time who might have witnessed this incident, or the moments before or after. If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, we ask that you please report this to us by calling 101 quoting reference number 44240565201.

“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.”