Man admits attacking screaming woman after break-in at Portsmouth home

A man has admitted attacking a woman who was heard desperately screaming at him to “get out” of her house after he broke in during the night.

The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

Saleh Farag Fatmani has today pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage at Portsmouth Crown Court following the terrifying incident in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, around 4am on Sunday February 16.

Police swarmed to the address and arrested a man. A resident, who heard the commotion, said: “I was woken up by her screaming telling someone to get out. A man was arrested.”

Police said they were alerted by a woman in her 30s who said a man known to her had broken into her address. “She reported he damaged the property and assaulted her, causing an injury to her face,” a spokesperson previously said.

“Officers attended and arrested 34-year-old Saleh Farag Fatmani from Swansea on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and using violence to secure entry to premises.”

Fatmani admitted the offences in court today and will now be sentenced on May 23. He was remanded in custody.

Police were also seen in the area on the night of the arrest chasing a man in Buckingham Green to Longs Walk and into Kilmiston Close.