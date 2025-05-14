A man in his 50s has died after suffering a serious medical episode.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 13 at around 4pm with the ambulance service called to Lakeside North Harbour to treat the man. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police were called to the incident but they are not treating it as suspicious. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.22pm by the ambulance service reporting a man suffering a serious medical episode in Lakeside North Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite life-saving efforts, the man – aged in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”