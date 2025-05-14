Man dies after "medical episode" at Lakeside North Harbour
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 13 at around 4pm with the ambulance service called to Lakeside North Harbour to treat the man. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police were called to the incident but they are not treating it as suspicious. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.22pm by the ambulance service reporting a man suffering a serious medical episode in Lakeside North Harbour.
“Despite life-saving efforts, the man – aged in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”