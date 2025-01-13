Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man, who made countless threats as part of a ‘terrifying campaign’ of stalking, has been jailed.

Police were contacted in May of last year by a woman who reported that a 45-year-old, James Renfree, had been stalking and threatening her.

Police were told that Renfree, of Southampton Road in Titchfield, had warned the woman he’d be at her address within an hour, and threatened her with violence.

James Renfree has been jailed following a campaign of stalking in Fareham | Hampshire Police

Renfree had sent the woman hundreds of emails with threats to attend her home, burn her mother’s house down, and shoot the woman’s partner.

He turned up at her home address in Fareham on May 4, 2024, and made further threats to shoot her partner.

Two days later, Renfree attended the address again before entering the back garden and damaging a BBQ and glass tables. He was armed with a hammer at the time and continued to shout threats at the victims.

DC Ethan Beesley said: “This was a terrifying campaign of stalking perpetrated by Renfree, who continuously made threats and turned up at the address of the victims, making them fear he would carry out these threats.

“His behaviour was shocking. No-one should have to live in such fear and suffer such levels of harassment and abuse.”

Renfree was charged with stalking involving fear of violence, which he admitted when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 4, 2024.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing on Friday, January 10 of this year, Renfree was jailed for 16 months and handed a 10 year restraining order.

DC Beesley added: “We take allegations of stalking incredibly seriously, and encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of behaviour to please contact police on 101, where you can speak to a police officer in confidence. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency or if a crime is ongoing.”