Unmarked police car which hit pedestrian was responding to a concern for welfare

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:03 BST
An unmarked police car which hit a pedestrian last week, causing a serious injury, was responding to a concern for welfare in the area.

The incident happened outside the Shell garage on the Eastern Road in Farlington.
The incident happened outside the Shell garage on the Eastern Road in Farlington. | Google Maps

The man in his 30s suffered a serious injury to his hip when he was hit at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, January 7, outside the shell garage on the Eastern Road in Portsmouth. It has now been confirmed that the police car was responding to a concern for welfare of a man in the area.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson advised that the car was “responding to a concern for welfare of a man at the location”, before adding, “the investigation is ongoing so we are unable to comment on any further details or potential outcomes at this stage”.

Hampshire police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to be investigated. Following the incident, police appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “ We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision. In particular there were a white van and black car in the area at the time, the occupants of which may have information which could assist our investigation. Anyone with information or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250009208.”

