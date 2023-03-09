Arthur Norris, known as Alfy, made life hell for his victim as he isolated her from her friends and family. The 35-year-old claimed that the victim’s loved ones were ‘toxic’ for her.

Police were alerted after Norris set fire to the woman’s car outside her house. She told police Norris had forced himself upon her, raping her and coercively controlling her.

Arthur Norris, 35, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to seven years and eight months in prison. Picture: Sussex Police/César Moreno Huerta.

Norris, formerly of Montalan Crescent, Selsey, stood trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in December. He was charged with two counts of rape, arson, and coercive control.

The jury reached unanimous guilty verdicts on all four counts against him. The court heard chilling details from the victim about the sexual offences and abuse after Norris went to her home and torched her vehicle in July 22.

Norris was remanded in custody ahead of the trial. He was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.

Arthur Norris set fire to the victim's car and raped her. He always controlled his victim to separate her from her family. Picture: Sussex Police.

Detective Constable Jason Berney said: ‘Norris told a string of lies to deflect blame and to convince the people around him, including the victim, that he was not guilty of these offences. He was manipulative, but we are pleased that the jury saw through his lies.

‘His offending caused distress to the victim who has had to go through the court proceedings. She has received support from specially-trained officers throughout.

‘The case demonstrates our determination to get justice for victims of rape. We always take reports seriously, and provide advice about how investigations will proceed. Despite his lies, Norris is now behind bars.’