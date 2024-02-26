Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called just after 11.05am on Sunday to a report a man with a crowbar had caused damage to one of the jewellery cases at Goldsmiths jewellers in the Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth, as previously reported. Nothing was taken, no-one was hurt, and he left with another man who was waiting on a scrambler bike outside.

About 10 minutes later two men matching the same description on a scrambler bike stole fuel and cigarettes from the Shell garage on Eastern Road. "As part of our enquiries a 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Waterlooville and a 42-year-old man who was located with a motorbike was arrested in Havant," a police spokesperson previously said.

