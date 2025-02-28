Motorcycle riders suffer potentially life-changing injuries after collision in Bitterne
A 22-year-old man was driving the bike with a 17-year-old boy sitting as a passenger behind him when they collided with a black Toyota Yaris in Bitterne at about 6.10pm on Thursday, February 27. The incident took place on Bullar Road towards the cross roads with Bitterne Road West.
Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a motorbike and a car in Bitterne.
“A white Triumph motorbike, with a pillion passenger, travelled down Bullar Road towards the cross roads with Bitterne Road West, whilst a black Toyota Yaris travelled towards the city centre.
“Both vehicles collided at the entry to Bitterne Road West. The motorcycle riders – a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy – both sustained serious and potentially life-changing injuries as a result of the collision. The occupants of the Toyota were uninjured.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with Dash Cam footage. Did you see this incident occur, or the events leading up to it? Do you have any footage – either Dash Cam, CCTV, or doorbell camera – showing the motorbike travelling down Bullar Road?”
The police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting 44250089452. You can also submit information to them via their website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.