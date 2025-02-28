Two motorcycle rides have suffered “serious and potentially life-changing” after colliding with a car yesterday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old man was driving the bike with a 17-year-old boy sitting as a passenger behind him when they collided with a black Toyota Yaris in Bitterne at about 6.10pm on Thursday, February 27. The incident took place on Bullar Road towards the cross roads with Bitterne Road West.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a motorbike and a car in Bitterne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A white Triumph motorbike, with a pillion passenger, travelled down Bullar Road towards the cross roads with Bitterne Road West, whilst a black Toyota Yaris travelled towards the city centre.

“Both vehicles collided at the entry to Bitterne Road West. The motorcycle riders – a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy – both sustained serious and potentially life-changing injuries as a result of the collision. The occupants of the Toyota were uninjured.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with Dash Cam footage. Did you see this incident occur, or the events leading up to it? Do you have any footage – either Dash Cam, CCTV, or doorbell camera – showing the motorbike travelling down Bullar Road?”

The police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting 44250089452. You can also submit information to them via their website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.