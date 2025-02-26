Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Waterlooville woman has been jailed for three months after stealing a number of items from a supermarket she was already banned from.

Joanne Foster, 39, of Renown Gardens, Waterlooville, stole £824.88 worth of items from Sainsbury's in Hambledon Road on Sunday, December 29. She appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, February 20, where she was jailed for three months.

Foster had already been banned from the Sainsbury’s due to previous incidents. The police have hailed the verdict as an example of how seriously they are taking shoplifting in the area.

PS Eleanor Waller from the local Neighbourhood Policing team said, “I am very happy with this result and to see Foster be given a custodial sentence for this offence. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and I hope this result is an example of how seriously shoplifting is treated in Waterlooville.

“Tackling shoplifting remains a priority in the area and we will continue to pursue and prosecute offenders. Please continue to report incidents of shoplifting to us, as this helps us build a stronger picture of prolific offenders and hot-spot areas for crime.”