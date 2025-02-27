Expensive coats stolen from Marks & Spencer Hedge End as police release CCTV appeal
The coats, worth £630, were taken from Marks & Spencer in Hedge End between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, February 13. Police are now appealing for help from the public in identifying a man who they believe will be able to help with their enquiries.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a report of shoplifting at Marks & Spencer, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.
“We believe the man pictured can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250068469.”
Police have advised you are also able to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.