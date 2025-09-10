Notorious Portsmouth thief caught prowling with hammer is dumped behind bars
Charlie Lander, 33, was a menace to the business community in Cosham after committing a number of offences against them. But a probe by Cosham’s Neighbourhood Policing has led to Paulsgrove man Lander, of Harleston Road, being locked away for a year.
The defendant was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he admitted burglary other than dwelling, theft from a shop, and going equipped for burglary.
The thief was arrested on 24 June in Cosham High Street by officers while in possession of a hammer, which it was suspected would be used to commit burglary offences. On Tuesday 15 July Lander stole wine from Morrisons Daily Portsbridge on Portsmouth Road.
Then at 3.45am on Monday 21 July Lander was arrested after being found inside a vape shop in Cosham where he had smashed the door to get in. He was subsequently charged with all three offences.
Inspector Janine Sanger said: “I’m pleased that the court has imposed a custodial sentence on Lander which will prevent his offending. He actions have impacted the business community in Cosham and my team have been working hard to support local businesses and remove offenders like Lander from the area. We have seen a reduction in commercial burglaries in Cosham following this investigation.
“I’d encourage business owners to speak to our local officers when they carry our regular patrols in the area and provide information that can help us to secure convictions like this.”