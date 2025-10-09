WATCH: "Reg Hollis has still got it" - TV legend assisted with arrest that saw shoplifter sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
Jeff Stewart played the beloved character PC Reg Hollis in The Bill for over 900 episodes between 1984 and 2008 and the police have confirmed he “has still got it”.
On July 23, police were in pursuit of a shoplifter who was fleeing the Co-Op on Ocean Way in Southampton. Body worn footage released by the police shows how officers tackled the suspect to the ground before the unexpected hero turned up and sat on the suspects legs enabling officers to get the cuffs on.
The man arrested, Mohamed Diallo, 29, of Anglesea Road in Southampton, has now been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven shoplifting offences.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “A shoplifter will now be enjoying a prison stay at His Majesty’s pleasure thanks to Southampton Police, and none other than The Bill’s PC Reg Hollis!
“The unforgettable moment was captured on police body worn video, with the footage becoming a real hit with the UK public. Long since retired from Sun Hill station - but Reg Hollis has still got it. Thanks for your help Reggie Babe!”
Watch the police’s footage of the arrest in the video embedded in this article.