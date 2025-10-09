Footage has been released of the moment a TV legend helped police apprehend a shoplifter in Hampshire.

Jeff Stewart played the beloved character PC Reg Hollis in The Bill for over 900 episodes between 1984 and 2008 and the police have confirmed he “has still got it”.

The man arrested, Mohamed Diallo, 29, of Anglesea Road in Southampton, has now been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven shoplifting offences.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “A shoplifter will now be enjoying a prison stay at His Majesty’s pleasure thanks to Southampton Police, and none other than The Bill’s PC Reg Hollis!

“The unforgettable moment was captured on police body worn video, with the footage becoming a real hit with the UK public. Long since retired from Sun Hill station - but Reg Hollis has still got it. Thanks for your help Reggie Babe!”

Watch the police’s footage of the arrest in the video embedded in this article.